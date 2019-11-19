Beautiful weather this week. Rain possible this weekend.

Thanks to high pressure, we’ll stay calm and clear tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s by Wednesday morning. It will be another fantastic day with plenty of sun. Highs will reach the low 70s.
We’ll see a few more clouds on Thursday, but it will remain very nice. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s. By Friday, a little more humidity is expected ahead of our next cold front. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
As a cold front moves in late that night, we may have a few more showers. More showers and storms are expected by Saturday morning. Thanks to the front, high temperatures may only reach the mid 60s. We’ll cool down and dry off for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with more sunshine.
