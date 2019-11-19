Beautiful and seasonable through midweek. Changes by weekend.

Another chilly morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today, a ridge of high pressure approaching from the southwest will begin to carry in warmer air so this afternoon will be about as warm as yesterday if not a few degrees warmer with pleasantly seasonable temperatures generally in the lower 70s under abundant sunshine. While temperatures gradually warm this week, high pressure will keep our weather picture-perfect through Wednesday. Skies become cloudier on Thursday as the high moves east of us. And our next decent chance for rain showers arrives late Friday into Saturday with a cold front. Behind the front, Sunday and next Monday appear drier and cooler. In the tropics, a disturbance called Invest 90L is located a few hundred miles east of Puerto Rico and has a high chance to become a depression or storm this week. 90L is not expected to impact the U.S. mainland and will barely pose any threat to land as it is eventually steered northward and then eastward out to sea. Hurricane season ends next week.