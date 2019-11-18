Women’s football team on the Coast ready to tackle upcoming season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While Sundays are usually reserved for the Saints, there was another team taking snaps on Sunday. Ladies from across the coast showed up for an open practice to be on the Gulf Coast Monarchy women’s football team.
The Gulf Coast Monarchy may be in its first year but they are already are to compete in the the Women’s Football Alliance beginning next year.
While excitement around the team is growing, the organization is still just laying the foundation. Coaches are focused on teaching the fundamentals.
Head coach Robert Williams has spent years coaching high school football and is looking forward to the challenge of leading a new team.
“It feels good to be a part of something that not everyone was really on board with," said Williams. “And now that it is picking up and taking off, everybody is starting to come out."
Dozens showed up at the open practice Sunday and they brought a nice size crowd with them. Friends, family members, and even some curious bystanders showed up to see what the team was about.
“People are coming to practice. It is a family atmosphere," said Williams. "Everybody comes and hangs out to watch these ladies practice. It is a good feeling to be a part of it.”
That family atmosphere is part of what attracted running back Latisha Brisco to the team.
“The camaraderie is already here. Everybody is having a good time," said Brisco. “Everybody gets along really and we do things outside of football too, so its making everybody come together so I like it here.”
Tiffany Jennings is also on the team and said she is looking forward to the season starting
“That is the part that I am waiting on, all the running and stuff is really killing my legs but I am ready for the contact," she said.
The 2020 season doesn’t kick off until spring but the team will host more open practices over the next few weeks for anyone still interested in joining the team or learning more. To keep up with the team or to contact them for questions, check out their Facebook page.
The Women’s Football Alliance, or WFA, is the largest and most competitive women’s tackle football league in the world. It started in 2009 with a nonprofit business model aimed at giving women from all backgrounds the chance to compete. The league competes in American and national conferences and includes teams in three divisions that span the entire country.
