Perkinston man in custody after police pursuit through Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Rusty Bond, 29, of Perkinston is now in custody after leading law enforcement on a police pursuit through Jackson County. Bond was driving a 2006 Chevy Colorado.
Witnesses spotted a heavy police presence in the area near the Ocean Springs exit around 3 p.m.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the chase started in Hurley after officers received reports of a home invasion.
Bond allegedly took a woman’s keys, money and drove off in her car going south on Hwy 63, according to the sheriff’s department.
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) initiated the pursuit that proceeded across Wade-Vancleave Road, then deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department got involved. The pursuit continued to Hwy 57 and onto I-10 going westbound.
Witnesses say Bond was driving erratically. Belinda Goggings says his behavior almost put her directly in harm’s way.
""I was scared. I was scared. I started shaking because I saw how he was driving reckless. I was originally in the middle [lane] when I saw that he turned around and started coming back up," Goggings explained. “So, that is when I got over to the right thinking that he would go on the other two lanes. But when he was right behind me, I kind of freaked out, and the only thing I knew to do was to pull off the interstate.”
Sheriff Mike Ezell said when Bond got to the Ocean Springs exit, he bailed out of the car near Ramada Limited motel. Troopers with MHP say he hit a curb, which blew a tire out and caused his vehicle to become disabled. He then took off running and officers shortly caught him.
Bond is in police custody, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
The sheriff’s department is charging Bond with home invasion and motor vehicle theft. MHP is charging him with felony eluding and another charge for passing a stopped school bus.
Goggins said she’s just happy to see him away from the public.
""I was thankful. I am glad that they caught the guy and got him off the road because he was dangerous," she said.
