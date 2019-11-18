20+ batteries stolen from school buses in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some schools buses in the Jackson County School District are running late this morning after a weekend theft.
District officials say between 20-25 buses in St. Martin had batteries stolen out of them. The theft was discovered early Monday morning.
Parents of students who attend schools in St. Martin received a call around 6:30 a.m. letting them know some buses would be running late.
Superintendent Barry Amacker said school officials are working to make arrangements for students to be picked up as soon as possible. They are encouraging parents to bring their children to school if they are able.
The buses were parked at the St. Martin Attendance Center, located on Yellow Jacket Road next to St. Martin Middle School. Authorities are investigating the crime.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.