Ocean Springs resident concerned new project won’t prevent Front Beach erosion

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A pilot program on Ocean Springs’ Front Beach is designed to help with erosion.
However, some residents in the area don’t feel that they are working and want more information on how the drainage swales are answering water quality issues as well.
In September, Gov. Phil Bryant announced that Ocean Springs would receive $1.9 million in GOMESA funds for a beach erosion project. Concrete swales have been installed near the far end of Front Beach by the harbor. Some residents aren’t convinced that the swales will work.
“I have a concern as a resident because it’s a lot of extra concrete on the beach," said Julia Weaver, a concerned Ocean Springs resident. "We know that the beach is a complicated management problem. You have to manage for the loss of sand from storms, from tides. You also have to manage for water quality.”
Water quality, among other issues, are problems that Weaver doesn’t think the concrete swales will fix.
“A lot of us neighbors are concerned that we would be making a big investment on Front Beach that is non-natural materials, that doesn’t do anything about our loss of sand from natural processes, from storms and also for water quality," Weaver said.
With the improvements being made in Harrison and Hancock counties, Weaver is curious as to when Deepwater Horizon money will be spent in Jackson County.
“Mississippi is investing a lot of Deepwater Horizon money, $60 million in water quality improvements in Harrison and Hancock counties, and they’ve invested in the Beach Outfall Challenge. So, they’re doing natural solutions on the beaches in Harrison and Hancock counties. We just want to make sure that Jackson County has an opportunity to look at natural solutions for beach management," Weaver said.
Communication between city and county officials and the concerned residents of Ocean Springs, Weaver said, is the best way to solve the issues plaguing Front Beach.
“The residents that I’ve talked to want to know more about how the project was designed, what other alternatives were considered and how we’re going to work together to manage Front Beach with all the issues that we have, a comprehensive management plan," she said.
Weaver said that she has contacted the mayor’s office and will wait to hear from city officials this week.
