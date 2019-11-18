Ocean Springs church celebrates 128 years as part of Gulf Coast community

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs church is celebrating more than a century of spiritual service to the community.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church held a special service Sunday in honor of its 128th anniversary.
Every song of praise and every word of worship was a celebration of this major milestone for the longstanding Ocean Springs church.
“Been in existence and established for 128 years. Through much prayer and the sacrifice on the part of these great people and members of this community, this church has grown to be one of the better churches in this community," said Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church pastor the Rev. John Robinson.
Macedonia was first organized in 1891. Over time, the church has had its ups and downs, and a lot has changed, including the building. It was rebuilt in the late 1990s, but the church’s location off what is now Martin Luther King Junior Avenue has always remained the same.
“We wanted to maintain the legacy that the church had in the community. We had the opportunity to go out, but we didn’t want to be the church that left its roots," said Alma Waller.
It’s no surprise that the church has become a pillar of the community.
“There’s a lot of pride. A lot of pride that exists in this community, and Macedonia has been a part of all of those major milestones that the city of Ocean Springs has seen, especially as it relates to the black community," said church deacon Christopher Williams.
Sunday’s anniversary service included a special proclamation from the city. Mayor Shea Dobson noted the church’s dedication to serving outside the church walls. In October, Macedonia hosted a special lunch for the city’s first responders. It also has a feeding ministry for the less fortunate.
“So they do a lot by showing God’s grace in the community. I want to thank Macedonia for 128 years of outstanding community service, and preaching the Lord’s word here in Ocean Springs," Dobson said.
It's an example Macedonia's motto: "A church where everybody is somebody."
“In the Bible, it says, ‘upon this rock, I shall build this church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.’ And I just believe in my heart, I may not live to see it, but 200 years and this church will still be here," said member Theresa Dantzler.
