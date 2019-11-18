Medium chance for Atlantic system to form

Invest 90L is not expected to be a threat to the U.S. mainland

By Wesley Williams | November 18, 2019 at 9:26 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 9:26 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team is tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean called Invest 90L which has a medium chance to become a depression or storm this week.

ANALYSIS

90L was located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Monday morning. 90L was moving to the northwest at a slow and steady pace. 90L had a disorganized appearance on satellite Monday morning with a ragged and broad low-level circulation. Any enhanced thunderstorm activity was displaced east of 90L’s apparent center.

FORECAST

A large shield of dry air will protect the U.S. mainland from any tropical impact this week. There are no tropical threats to Mississippi or any part of the Gulf Coast region this week.

Models show that 90L will be steered eastward out to sea as it falls apart by this weekend, posing no significant hazards to land. The next available storm name on the list is Sebastien. Hurricane season ends on November 30.

