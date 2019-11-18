Keeping it cool for now

After a chilly start in the 30s and 40s, we’ll see a cool afternoon with temperatures in the middle 60s under sunny skies today. Today’s temperatures will be below normal thanks to a pocket of cooler air arriving from a weak cold front and an upper trough swinging across the eastern United States. At the surface, dry high pressure will keep our weather picture-perfect with no rain expected for the first half of the week. As this pocket of cooler air moves away, we’ll see a midweek warm up with afternoons finally back into the 70s around Wednesday or Thursday. Our next decent chance for rain showers arrives late Friday into Saturday with a cold front. Behind the front, Sunday appears drier and cooler.