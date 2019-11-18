High chance for Atlantic system to form

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team is tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean called Invest 90L which has a medium chance to become a depression or storm this week.
90L was located a few hundred miles east of the Puerto Rico on Tuesday morning. 90L was moving to the west-northwest at a slow and steady pace. 90L looked a bit better organized on satellite early Tuesday morning with thunderstorm activity becoming more consolidated near its apparent center.
“Although the surface circulation of the disturbance appears to be gradually consolidating, recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that it does not yet have a well-defined center,” stated the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday. “Additional development is expected and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form while the system moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic during the next day or two.”
Regardless of if 90L becomes a depression or storm, a large shield of dry air will protect the U.S. mainland from any tropical impact this week. There are no tropical threats to Mississippi or any part of the Gulf Coast region this week.
Models continue to show that 90L will be steered eastward out to sea as it falls apart by this weekend, posing no significant hazards to land. The next available storm name on the list is Sebastien. Hurricane season ends on November 30.
