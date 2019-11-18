Cabot Lodge at Millsaps College scheduled to close after almost 50 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Cabot Lodge Hotel at Millsaps College is scheduled to close by the end of the year.
The building sits on approximately 15 acres of land, that’s owned by Millsaps, at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson Avenue and North State Street. It opened as the Holiday Inn Medical Center in 1972, before becoming the Cabot Lodge in 1993.
“For nearly 50 years, Millsaps students, parents, alumni, trustees, and friends of the College have stayed at the Cabot Lodge when they came to town for campus visits, athletic events, commencement, and more,” said Dr. Robert W. Pearigen, president of Millsaps. “While many fond memories have been shared within its walls, it is exciting to consider what can become of the 15-acre northeast corner of campus when the building is removed.”
The decision to close the hotel was based on the age of the building alongside market changes in the area, as newer hotels close to campus have opened or are scheduled to open soon.
“I am grateful to our friends at MMI Hotel Group, who have managed the hotel for over 30 years," said Pearigen. “They have been wonderful business partners and supporters of Millsaps, and they will continue in their role as a leader in the hospitality industry and the country.”
Efforts to bring in new developments on the corner are already underway.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.