Toys for Tots back on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s that time of year, again! The Marine Corps is getting ready for their annual Toys for Tots campaign.
Toys for Tots campaigns will be running in the six coastal counties of Harrison, Hancock, Stone, Jackson, George and Pearl River County.
According to the campaign’s website, the goal for Toys for Tots is to help spread the joy of Christmas by providing a new toy to America’s less fortunate children.
The Marine Corps has been conducting Toys for Tots since 1947.
In Harrison County alone, 13,485 toys were distributed to 2,697 children. Harrison County registration is halfway complete and is taking place Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 10314 Canal Road Gulfport, MS 39503.
Those dates and times for registration are:
- 11/18/2019 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- 11/21/2019 7:30-8:30 a.m.
- 11/25/2019 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- 11/28/2019 7:30-8:30 a.m.
- 12/02/2019 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- FINAL REGISTRATION 12/2/19 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Harrison, Hancock and Stone Counties all accept in-person registration with documentation but must meet the following requirements:
- Only children 0-12 can register.
- VALID state issued state photo ID
- Birth certificate for each child. Guardianship/custody documentation required if you are not listed on birth certificate (Tax return with dependents can be used).
- Proof of income, SNAP award letter, Tanif award letter, utility allowance, section 8 paperwork, and or proof of expenses (rent, utilities, car notes, loans, and other bills).
Jackson County registration is closed and George County accepts online registration only.
Pearl River County doesn’t begin taking applications until November 18 - November 23 then again from December 2 - December 7.
Participants must apply in-person at the World Outreach Revival Center Church at 900 Cayten Street in Picayune, MS Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.