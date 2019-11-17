Moss Point couple back in house nearly a year after bat invasion

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The bats are gone and the celebration is on.
The Rev. Dr. Richard Young and his wife Linda Young said it’s time to praise God and thank those who have helped them through the long ordeal.
“We’ve still got some things to do, but we’re in the house,” Young said. “And I want to thank everybody - because I have no way of knowing who put in - I want to thank everybody for what they have done, from the smallest donation to the large donations.”
The couple was devastated last December when hundreds of bats swarmed almost every corner of their house and created extensive damage.
“We lost everything we had,” Young said. “I had one suit and one pair of shoes is all I could save. Linda had two suits and a pair of shoes is all she had. But we never missed church - not one Sunday.”
It wasn’t until April when the bats were eradicated and renovations began. All the while, the couple stayed with family members. Help came in from all along the Coast with food and money to repair the entire house.
“I don’t think any of us could have went through what they went through,” said Caleb R. Shelby Sr., Monitor with Shiloh Missionary Baptist District Association. “And we thank God for bringing them through. And they are an example to us what we can do with God on our side. And, in helping each other, we can overcome anything.”
Linda Young is proud to show off her new kitchen. While it’s nice to be back, she still has nightmares.
“When we first come back into this house, I said, ‘You will not leave me here by myself at night,’ ” she said. “And I’m cautious when I walk in the kitchen, when I look around, when I make sure nothing’s there, open the door. Absolutely.”
The Youngs believe that the bat invasion was a Satanic act, but they have a stronger ally on their side.
“I do know that God can overcome evil,” she said. “And we know that evil is very present. But we know that the prayers of the righteous can drive that evilness out of this house.”
The Youngs were told that their insurance wouldn’t cover the damage because they were told the infestation was preventable.
