Hundreds take advantage of free admission at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art

“It’s a mixture. We’ve had people that have never heard of Walter Anderson before in their lives and then I’ve had people today that were taught by Sissy, Walter’s wife, and that have been family members that have actually seen The Little Room, which is attached to the museum before it was even moved here. The Little Room was moved and attached to the museum in 1991, so this is how long people have known and enjoyed the story of Walter,” said Membership Coordinator Meghan Lyman.