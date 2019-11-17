Hundreds take advantage of free admission at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people took advantage of free admission at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art on Saturday. The museum celebrated its annual Community Day, and it was sponsored by the R&B Feder Foundation.
Several people visited the museum for the first time on Saturday.
“It’s a mixture. We’ve had people that have never heard of Walter Anderson before in their lives and then I’ve had people today that were taught by Sissy, Walter’s wife, and that have been family members that have actually seen The Little Room, which is attached to the museum before it was even moved here. The Little Room was moved and attached to the museum in 1991, so this is how long people have known and enjoyed the story of Walter,” said Membership Coordinator Meghan Lyman.
The current exhibit is titled “Artist, Naturalist, Mystic” and will be around for another month or so. Museum staff said a changeover with the artwork will happen before the end of the year.
More than 300 people visited the museum on Saturday.
