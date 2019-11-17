Carson Paetow Signs With Southern Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Vancleave senior baseball player Carson Paetow signed his national letter of intent to play for Southern Mississippi. The senior hit .430 last season with 36 runs batted in and 5 home runs, and also added 14 stolen bases.
After signing, Carson said that Friday was a moment he had waited for, for a long time.
“It was my dream school since I was a kid,” he said. “They gave me an offer I couldn’t pass up. It’s division 1 baseball, I couldn’t pass that up. If I go up there and work hard, I can play - and I have the potential to play.”
