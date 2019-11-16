Stuck between floors: What to do when you’re trapped in an elevator

"We're in the elevator and everybody's in a great mood, we're on a high, so we're cutting up and we're laughing, just joking around and time is going by and it's like 30 minutes and they keep saying we're working on it, 45 minutes we're working on it,” said Saucier. "So, we called the elevator company ourselves and they said we have no idea when we'll get to you, it will be at least another hour.”