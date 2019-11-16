Special judge to be appointed in assault trial of Diamondhead mayor

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A trial date in the case against Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer has been set for the first week of December.
On Saturday, Schafer’s defense attorney Tim Holleman confirmed that three Hancock County Justice Court judges have recused themselves from the case. A new special judge is expected to be appointed sometime this week, possibly as early as Monday.
Schafer's trial was originally set for Nov. 20, 2019, but has been pushed back to Dec. 2, 2019, until a judge can be appointed.
Schafer is accused of assaulting the president of Diamondhead’s Property Owners Association during an official Community Collaborative meeting on Sept. 4.
POA President Bob Marthouse filed charges against the mayor following the alleged attack. The criminal affidavit alleges that Schafer pushed Marthouse, “knocking him down causing him to fall over chairs landing on the ground back first.”
Holleman previously said he and his client are eager to go to court in the matter.
“It’s nothing more than an allegation. It must be proven in court,” said Holleman in September. “We look forward to putting people under oath and letting them testify.”
A letter addressed to Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Depreo from the POA revealed more details about the alleged attack, stating the mayor allegedly “shoved Marthouse forcefully, with both hands, causing Marthouse to fall backwards over his chair and hit the floor hard." The letter also alleges the Mayor “had to be restrained to cease further attacks.”
Following the alleged assault, Schafer was replaced on the POA Collaborative Committee by Depreo.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.