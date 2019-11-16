Salvation Army launches ‘Kettle Pay’ so people can donate digitally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army is now making it easier for people to donate at the iconic Red Kettles this holiday season.
The Salvation Army is now adding smart chips and QR codes to its Red Kettles across the country so shoppers can quickly bump or scan their phones to donate digitally. People will then be directed to a custom donation page that will accept Apple or Google payment options. Donated money is then distributed to local Salvation Army locations based on the donor’s billing zip code. Donors will also get a receipt of their donation emailed directly to their phone.
“Kettle Pay makes it even easier for donors to join The Salvation Army’s Fight for Good! It provides an opportunity for people to fight for the millions of Americans experiencing poverty by raising money for Salvation Army programs in their communities, including food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, and Christmas assistance for families in need,” said Major Donald Tekautz, commanding officer of the Salvation Army Capital Region.
In its 129th year, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is one of the oldest charitable efforts in the world. Each year, the campaign raises millions of dollars to give kids toys for Christmas, as well as provide clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after school programs for kids, and other services to the nation’s most vulnerable groups of people.
Donations are accepted at more than 25,000 Red Kettle locations across the country. People can also give online at give.salvationarmyusa.org or by texting KETTLE to 91999. To learn more about The Salvation Army, click here.
