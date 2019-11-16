Runners take over downtown Biloxi for 36th annual Mayor’s Cup

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday morning was a little chilly, but it was perfect running weather for the annual Mayor’s Cup in downtown Biloxi.
This was the 36th year for the event, which features a 1-mile run and a 5K. Both races started and ended at Biloxi City Hall. Runners with the best times in their age groups were awarded a trophy and some prize money.
More than a hundred people participated this year.
“Just to see the young and the old, kids on the scooters, dogs. Just a big mix of people who love this run. It’s been around a long time. It’s surprising. The young and the old. So that’s what nice about it,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich.
The Mayor’s Cup is sponsored by the Gulf Coast Running Club.
