Suspected burglar shot after breaking into Gulfport house, say police

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot at a home on West Virginia Avenue Saturday morning.
Authorities say the man who was shot reportedly broke into the home. After being spotted by the tenant who lives there, police said a struggle ensued and a gun was fired.
The suspect who broke into the home was shot but was able to run away from the house, said authorities. He made it about two blocks before falling. He was taken by AMR to Memorial Hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Police say the suspect may be linked to other break-ins around north Gulfport. They also believe this is the second time he forced his way into this particular home.
If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5900. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or at their website.
This is the second shooting to happen so far this month in Gulfport. On Nov. 10, Cruz Johnson was killed on 47th Avenue. After calling WLOX and admitting to the killing, the suspect Roderick Bowers was located in Texas on Nov. 14. After failing to surrender to police, Bowers and another man were found dead inside an apartment.
