The Polar Express Train Ride returns to New Orleans on Dec. 9

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Polar Express Train Ride brings the beloved Christmas story to life aboard a real train this holiday season. The magical experience returns to New Orleans for departures from Dec. 9 to Jan. 1.
Powered by Amtrak, the immersive family-oriented attraction lets families ride as trains depart Union Passenger Terminal for a round-trip journey led by a cast of professional actors.
Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on The Polar Express for a one-hour trip to meet Santa.
Once onboard, car hosts will work their way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, “The Polar Express,” by Chris Van Allsburg.
First published in 1985, the popular Christmas picture book tells the story of a boy who takes a magical Christmas Eve train ride to the North Pole to receive a special gift from Santa.
Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters on each car lead to fantastic on-board entertainment – just like in the film!
Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride!
Organizers say popular dates and times are filling quickly, but seats are still available for departures. Exact dates, times, and fares are available by visiting the website.
Ticket prices range from $38 to $68, depending on the date and time of the ride.
The Polar Express offers the promo code “NOLA10” to save $10 per ticket on the following weekday trips: Dec. 9 through Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m. and 8:10 p.m., Dec. 16 through Dec. 19 at 2:20 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Polar Express website at www.nolathepolarexpressride.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.