Ole Miss, State fans remain optimistic despite tough weekend challenges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The weekend presents a tough challenge for Mississippi's SEC football teams.
Ole Miss will host the top-ranked LSU Tigers in Oxford, while the Mississippi State Bulldogs welcome number 4 Alabama to Starkville.
The tough challenges aren't scaring away fans in the Magnolia State.
"Ole Miss is going to win. You can bet on it," Gary Macklemore said.
The loyal Rebels and Bulldogs fans remain optimistic on their teams.
"Defense is key," Hollis Jackson said. "Because even if you don't even score you can always come back and not let them score."
Hollis is uniquely qualified to talk Ole Miss football.
"My mom went to Ole Miss, then she bought me this cool jacket, or hoodie that's from Ole Miss and I just love that team."
Others are hoping for some divine intervention.
"Just pray," Redhmond Dixon said. "Pray for a miracle."
Win or lose, they hope to enjoy the games.
"It's all about the spirit of sportsmanship and being with family, just kind of being together on a nice day before the holidays kick in. It's kind of a good way to kick off," Lindsey Brown said.
But the cross-state rivalry will always be in mind.
“I enjoy watching LSU,” Brown said. “They’re playing great this year, and I detest Ole Miss, so I’ll just kind of be enjoying both sides of that.”
