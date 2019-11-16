Gulfport resident working to solve mystery behind high water bills

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport water customers have been having issues with changes in their billing cycles that have come from an aging meter system.
The city and their contractor are working to resolve those issues as quickly as they can. However, a mystery surrounds one customer’s unusually high water bills.
Rockeal Brown's children have been staying with their grandmother for two weeks since the water was cut off at their public housing unit in Gulfport.
Brown has struggled to pay her bills since they began spiking in February from an average of about $100 to as high as $500.
“My water bill has been high all this year, and I’ve just been going back and forth to the water place and out here, and they keep blaming it on each other,” Brown said.
It seems that there is likely a leak somewhere, but that’s where the mystery comes in. The city said it’s not on their end, and the South Mississippi Housing and Development Corporation said they can’t find a leak inside the unit.
“We’ve worked with the city. My staff has been calling the water department to see if there is anything they can do to help, and we really feel like we’re doing everything we can, and it’s a mystery to us too,” said Jennifer Fitchie with the South Mississippi Housing and Development Corporation.
“Right now, the landlord is out there investigating the property again, and she does have her water back on,” said Tina Cornell at Gulfport Water Department.
St. Vincent DePaul in Long Beach paid $300 toward Brown's bill to get the water turned back on.
The city has a program to adjust high bills caused by leaks, but first, they have to find the leak.
Gulfport has 33,000 meters in the city, and leaks do happen.
The water department will adjust high bills caused by leaks once the customer shows that the problem has been fixed.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.