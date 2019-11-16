Gulfport boy gets wish to go to Disney World

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A seven-year-old Gulfport boy is getting his wish to go to the happiest place on earth.
Drew Endsley and his family are going to Disney World, all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
On Saturday, Make-A-Wish teamed up with the Gulf Coast Mobile Gaming Trailer to give him a send-off party.
Drew was diagnosed at two years old with a chronic kidney disease called cystinosis. His mom said he’ll have to have a kidney transplant by the time he’s nine.
For now, Drew is just looking forward to meeting one of his favorite Disney characters, Woody from “Toy Story.”
“I’m going to give him a hug,” Drew said when asked what he plans to do when he gets to Disney World.
“We don’t come from the best, so we probably wouldn’t be able to do this on our own. Not knowing what the future holds for him, it’s good to be able to do this as a family while he’s able to,” said Jessica Endsley, Drew’s mom.
Drew and his family are heading to Disney World next weekend.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.