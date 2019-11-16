Coast nonprofit inspires youth with empowerment conference

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Inspiring young people across the Coast to be the leaders of tomorrow was the mission of Saturday’s L.I.V.E. Empowerment Brunch and Conference organized by the nonprofit Empowerment for the Next Generation.
More than a hundred kids and teens ages 10 to 17 came out to the Salvation Army Kroc Center to hear from a number of motivational speakers and other talented youth.
There were also empowerment workshops on topics like spiritual connection and self-care. Organizers said the goal is to encourage young people to live.
“L.I.V.E. is actually an acronym. It stands for we learn, we inspire, we value our lives, and we encourage others. So those are the things that we really want them to walk away from. Understanding that confidence does not come from anyone, it comes from within,” said Sylvia Morris, CEO and founder of Empowerment for the Next Generation.
“It teaches our children to actually live life to the fullest, by digging deep and going for what they’ve been purposed for in their own lives,” said parent Corine Gay.
This was the first year for the conference.
Empowerment for the Next Generation also holds life skills classes for ages 5 to 17 at the Kroc Center. They’re every Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
