Beautiful weather this weekend

It’s going to be a great weekend! Despite a cold morning, we’ll warm up into the 60s today with plenty of sun. It will cool down quickly tonight. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out for inland locations.
We’ll gradually warm up over the next several days. Highs on Sunday and Monday will reach the mid 60s. We’ll have a few clouds. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s on Wednesday with more sunshine.
By Thursday, we’ll be in the 70s. Rain chances finally return on Friday. A few showers are possible with highs in the low 70s.
