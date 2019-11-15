Lots of sunshine today

It was a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Today will be warmer, thanks to the beautiful sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. High pressure will move into the Southeast today, keeping us clear. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 30s, so we may see some frost conditions in South Mississippi. Inland temperatures will be flirting with freezing by Saturday morning. The weekend looks sunny and cool with chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons. We will see a gradual warming trend over the next week.