Pass Christian Yacht Club holiday boutique features unique gifts

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - People are getting a head start on their Christmas shopping at the annual Pass Christian Yacht Club holiday boutique.
This is the 23rd year for the event, which is hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary. It features more than 20 shops and artists, selling everything from decorations, jewelry, pottery, toys, handcrafted items and more.
There are even homemade desserts and entrees available to buy.
“It started out to promote our local stores, to let people know what we had here in Pass Christian and that we are a Christmas place here in Pass Christian,” said Charla Pryor of the Pass Christian Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary Board.
“It gives our community, our business community a little boost during the holidays because people will come here, and then they will go to all of our other stores here on the Coast, and I think that’s important, and it also helps support the programs of the ladies auxiliary here at the Yacht Club," said Dorothy Roberts, owner of Robin’s Nest in the Pass.
The holiday boutique will be open again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
