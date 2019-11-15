Oyster burn creates lime paste to aid in LaPointe Krebs House restoration

“You have a ring of heavy rounds around the bottom, and you have layers of wood, cord wood or long cord woods that’s stuck in radially. There’s a center chimney as you can see in the middle that’s sticking out the top. We’ll light that. It will consume down through and once it burns, it forms a chimney," Underwood said. "And it will eventually consume the wood, but it’s not a dramatic fire. It’s a smoldering fire, and it just takes a long time to do.”