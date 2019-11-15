Oyster burn creates lime paste to aid in LaPointe Krebs House restoration

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It was quite the sight Friday afternoon as oysters went up in flames in Pascagoula, creating quicklime to help restore the LaPointe Krebs House.
Jim Underwood, a member of the LaPointe Krebs Board of Directors, created the piece called a “limerick” and lit it at Pascagoula River Front Park. It mirrors the historical process of creating mortar, stucco, and protective lime wash coating.
The limerick is lined with oyster shells, which are burned and chemically converted in the fire to quicklime. That’s then processed to lime paste and will be used in the restoration work currently happening at the LaPointe Krebs House.
“You have a ring of heavy rounds around the bottom, and you have layers of wood, cord wood or long cord woods that’s stuck in radially. There’s a center chimney as you can see in the middle that’s sticking out the top. We’ll light that. It will consume down through and once it burns, it forms a chimney," Underwood said. "And it will eventually consume the wood, but it’s not a dramatic fire. It’s a smoldering fire, and it just takes a long time to do.”
The whole process takes about seven hours.
Underwood said he took inspiration from Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It’s his first time creating a limerick.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.