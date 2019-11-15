Our Lady’s Rebecca Walk signs to play volleyball at South Alabama

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The dynasty which is Our Lady Academy continues their tradition of winning.
The Lady Crescents swept St. Andrews three weeks ago to win their eighth consecutive Class I state championship, the school’s 14th overall. This type of run doesn’t happen without star power and one of the best they’ve ever had is now taking her talents to the collegiate ranks.
Rebecca Walk, better known as “Becca”, gave her pledge to the South Alabama Jaguars volleyball program midday Thursday.
The senior is a five-year letterman for the Lady Crescents, playing as a starter since eighth grade. Walk currently leads the nation in kills (883) and hitting percentage (.660), while leading the state in blocks (150). She was also named Prep Volleyball National Player of the Week two weeks ago and is responsible for five of Our Lady Academy’s 14 state titles.
Walk hopes her winning pedigree will have an affect on the Jags in Mobile and after taking more of a leadership role in her final season, she has learned a valuable life lesson.
“My mom always tells me that you never regret being kind to someone and I think that that is a really big asset of being a leader, even when if things aren’t going your way. Be kind to all of your teammates and stay a good leader," Walk told WLOX. "I really like the campus and the distance from home, my parents will be able to come watch me play next year. The coaching staff and the team is really passionate about what they do and I have a really competitive drive and so do they, so I think we fit really well together. It’s just been fun to be able to continue the streak and hopefully they can continue it whenever I’m gone to.”
Rebecca plans on studying either speech pathology or business or a combination of both at South Alabama.
