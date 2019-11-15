Our Lady’s Rebecca Walk signs to play volleyball at South Alabama

“My mom always tells me that you never regret being kind to someone and I think that that is a really big asset of being a leader, even when if things aren’t going your way. Be kind to all of your teammates and stay a good leader," Walk told WLOX. "I really like the campus and the distance from home, my parents will be able to come watch me play next year. The coaching staff and the team is really passionate about what they do and I have a really competitive drive and so do they, so I think we fit really well together. It’s just been fun to be able to continue the streak and hopefully they can continue it whenever I’m gone to.”