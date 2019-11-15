New documents reveal time line in death of 5 month old at Brandon daycare center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New documents in the death of a five-month-old baby at a Brandon Daycare Center reveal what happened after the child was dropped off.
The documents detail a time line of the child’s death August 13th, by the Mississippi State Department of Health observed from video footage at the Crossgates Methodist Children’s Center.
At 8:25 a.m. the child is flipped over by a caretaker, with his head facing the door. He was on his stomach. State and federal guidelines call for babies to be placed on their backs unless there are written orders from a physician in the child’s records. We don’t know if the facility had the order to put the baby on his stomach.
The baby was given a bottle at 8:43. He was placed in the crib on his back at 8:50.
At 9:02 he is placed on a jungle gym play mat on his stomach. At 9:04 in the video the child grabs the side of the mat. At 9:11 it appears the child is not moving.
From that point according to the handwritten report the baby is not checked on again until 9:50. At 9:51 the boy is taken to a classroom and CPR is performed. The baby vomits at 9:54 and at 9:57 paramedics arrive and take over CPR.
Thursday Liz Sharlot, Director for the Office of Communications with the Health Department sent us this statement:
“The Mississippi State Department of Health is reviewing the report and a final decision regarding the facility is upcoming. Until, we have reviewed everything and explained our final decision to Crossgates Methodist Childcare Center, we will have no further comment”.
