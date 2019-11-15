Gulfport breaks ground on new fire station in Orange Grove

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A temporary situation is now on its way to a permanent solution.
Friday was the groundbreaking for the new Gulfport Fire Station 9, and when the Gulfport Fire Department has a groundbreaking, it’s big.
“It’s a great thing. It’s a great step forward for us and our ability to deliver services in this area,” said Chief Michael Beyerstedt. “And we’re hoping it will be a catalyst for growth and development along this Dedeaux Road corridor as well.”
Station 9 has been in a leased warehouse since Gulfport annexed the Orange Grove area in 1994.
“The space that we’re leasing now is not really designed to be a fire station,” Beyerstedt said. “So, there’s limitations that affect our training and speedy response.”
Ashley Kerr, owner of Bubbles & Bows Dog Grooming and Boarding, jokes about the old fire station.
“It looks like it’s been there since 1994," she said, but she’s pleased with response time with a recent mini-crisis.
“We actually had a little malfunction with a table, and it got stuck on one of our groomer’s foot,” she said with a laugh. “And the fire department was over here lickety-split and helped us remove the table. Nobody was hurt, no dogs were injured, but we were very thankful that they were right there to help us.”
She’s even happier now that the station is right across the street.
“I feel great for the guys,” she said. “I know that they work hard, and I see them go out all during the day. This new building is going to be great for them and the community.”
The new station will be 10,000 square feet and will be staffed with 27 firefighters and house three trucks to service all of north Gulfport.
The $2.7 million project will also help the city maintain its Class Two fire rating, the highest in the state.
“It’s really remarkable what our fire team has done led by the chief and his command staff, but all of them work together to get us to a rating that is unprecedented in the state of Mississippi,” said Mayor Billy Hewes. “So, Gulfport has the best fire service, the best response than anywhere in Mississippi.”
Fire officials hope to move into the new station by October 2020.
