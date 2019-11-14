US Navy to name destroyer for Sen. Thad Cochran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - The U.S. Navy will be naming a future guided-missile destroyer after the late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran from Mississippi.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith praised the decision of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer to name the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer for her Republican predecessor.
Cochran, a Navy veteran and Pontotoc native, represented Mississippi for almost 46 years in Congress. He resigned in April 2018 and died on May 30, 2019.
“Thad Cochran was a statesman who dedicated his life to serving his nation and his state. A future USS Thad Cochran destroyer is a fitting tribute to a leader whose service in the Navy was a touchstone for how he conducted himself as a public servant,” Hyde-Smith said. “I commend Navy Secretary Spencer and the Department of Defense for honoring a very special son of Mississippi in this way.”
Cochran served as chairman of both the Senate Appropriations Committee and its Subcommittee on Defense. Cochran began his military career at the University of Mississippi with the Navy ROTC. He was later commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve and assigned to duty on the USS Macon.
“From his service as a legal officer aboard the heavy cruiser USS Macon, to his dedicated work on behalf of our Sailors and Marines on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Thad Cochran was always a strong advocate for our nation’s defense and a courtly voice for cooperation and civility in American politics,” said Spencer. “We mourned his passing this May, but his legacy will live on wherever this Arleigh Burke-class destroyer may serve.”
The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are built in shipyards in Pascagoula and Bath, Maine.
