St. Martin Hosts Signing Day For Three Seniors

Kamryn Carcich, Chloe Paske and Alyssa Shoemaker all signed their National Letters of Intent in front of classmates, friends and family. Carcich and Shoemaker committed to play softball at Murray State and Meridian, respectively, while Paske is heading to Pearl River to play volleyball. After four years of being a part of a high school team, they said they learned a lot about something more than sports.