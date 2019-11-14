St. Martin Hosts Signing Day For Three Seniors

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Martin Yellow Jackets had three seniors sign to play at the next level on Wednesday.
Kamryn Carcich, Chloe Paske and Alyssa Shoemaker all signed their National Letters of Intent in front of classmates, friends and family. Carcich and Shoemaker committed to play softball at Murray State and Meridian, respectively, while Paske is heading to Pearl River to play volleyball. After four years of being a part of a high school team, they said they learned a lot about something more than sports.
“Being a team is very important throughout life and it teaches you a lot of life lessons,” Carcich told WLOX. “It’s a super good skill-set to have in anything in life.”
“The team really means a lot to me and always supported me,” Paske told WLOX. “They really pushed me to where I am today.”
