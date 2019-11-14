Six from Pearl River Baseball are headed to the next level

“It’s an exciting day for our program to see the hard work these student athletes have put in come to fruition. Throughout the recruiting process, we talked to these young men about using Pearl River as a steppingstone to the next level and we’re very appreciative that they’ve shared in our vision and are able to reach their goals of playing at the Division I level,” Avalon said. “This is a compliment to not only these players, but to the players who came before them and set the foundation and expectation of guys moving on to the next level.”