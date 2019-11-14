Salvation Army relies on community help to man Pascagoula shelter

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With the Gulf Coast experiencing another night of cold temperatures, some dedicated volunteers are making sure there is a warm space for anyone who needs it.
Cold weather shelters in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties have the capacity to meet the needs of the homeless for now, but there is still the need for community support to keep the services going.
Sixty-two people sought shelter from the cold weather Tuesday night at the D’Iberville multi-purpose building.
Another 30 or so waited at the Seashore Mission for a bus ride across the bay for another hot meal and a warm cot to sleep on Wednesday night.
That service is a combined effort of Harrison County along with Seashore Mission and Loaves and Fishes.
In Gulfport and Jackson County, the Salvation Army takes the lead.
“We have a good partnership with the Salvation Army here in Pascagoula, as well as with Jackson county with our Emergency Management Operations Center. Our police and fire department, they work well if there is a need,” said Frank Corder, acting city manager for Pascagoula.
Only three people came to the Salvation Army shelter in Pascagoula. That was seen as a good indicator.
“We’ve seen a reduced number of people coming for the day services, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that that number will continue to fall,” said Maj. Bradley Caldwell.
The organizations that provide these services rely on the community for both financial support and for volunteers.
“The Salvation Army can set up the beds and put coffee on the counter, but we can’t keep doing it without the community’s involvement, support and care. It’s a service that depends on community dollars, community interest and community support,” Caldwell said.
There is always a focus on organizations that help the needy during the holiday season, but those groups want you to remember that they work year-round and they need community support 12 months a year.
