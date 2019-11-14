Victim identified in Ocean Springs fatal wreck

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle wreck on Hanshaw Road near Bienville Place before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees.
Crystal Craig, 24 of Irvington, Alabama, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another victim was flown to USA Hospital in Mobile for treatment.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Ocean Springs Traffic Division.

