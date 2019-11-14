Picayune man sentenced to maximum penalty for producing child pornography

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Picayune man will spend 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography and his sentencing Wednesday.
Dannie Curlee, Jr., 46, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr., to the maximum penalty followed by a lifetime of supervised release for producing images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
“Harming children by producing child pornography is pure evil, plain and simple," said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. " Those who commit such evil acts will face severe consequences from this office. There is absolutely no place in our society for this abhorrent activity, and we will continue to do all that we can to protect children and prevent the most vulnerable among us from ever becoming a victim."
In February 2017, Curlee produced images of child pornography. He was identified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Homeland Security Investigations Attaché Vancouver, and HSI in Mississippi, as an individual, with a specific user name, involved with numerous individuals posting images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children utilizing instant messaging mobile app “Kik.”
Further investigation and the identification of an IP address linked to Curlee led to the execution of a federal search warrant at his Picayune residence in July 2018 and his subsequent arrest. Curlee admitted when interviewed that he had produced child pornography. He pleaded guilty before Judge Guirola on Aug. 7, 2019.
Curlee was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,000 to a victim and a special assessment of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.
