Moss Point to improve I-10 commercial corridor with RESTORE Act funds

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point is making plans on how to spend some big money.
The River City is receiving $3 million in RESTORE Act funds to improve its Interstate 10 commercial corridor, a project aimed at spurring commercial growth.
Mayor Mario King’s excitement was obvious at Thursday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event as he discussed the project.
“It was a really great start to a project that we have been fighting for," King said.
The project is still in the planning stages, but preliminary plans for the first phase include improving traffic flow at intersections like Amaco Drive and Highway 63, widening existing roads, and creating an access road.
“We are looking to extend the road past Cracker Barrel from the 613 to the 63 corridor, which will be our connector road project, and our goal is to be able to create this semi-circle that’s filled with business development," King said.
“Just looking at some of the other municipalities around, when you get that I-10 corridor developed, and get some frontage roads, and some good traffic movements around I-10 it seems to promote business and development," said Richie Ashley with Neel-Schaffer, the engineer for the project.
That commercial development will be key. Earlier this year, the city announced it will welcome seven car dealerships to the River City.
Work to prepare the site for the Honda dealership is already underway.
“This gives people a place to go as they’re shopping for their cars. Again, this will be the car dealership corridor of America, and it’ll actually be a place where people can shop and have fun, and really enjoy our community," King said.
This $3 million is just the beginning. The project will be completed in phases, with an estimated total cost of $12 million. King plans to use this money as leverage to apply for additional other grants.
“I feel confident especially with having skin in the game, being that we have a foundation, a funding foundation to go forward,” he said.
King said new development will bring in sales tax revenue that can be used to improve infrastructure, street lights and paving roads.
