Lost WWII soldier memorialized with headstone 76 years later

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As we wrap up the week of Veterans Day, one more soldier is celebrated.
Chester L. Moran was shot down during World War II, and according to the government, his body was never recovered. Now, Moran’s family will finally get closure after 76 years.
When servicemen give their lives fighting for our country, they are honored. For Moran’s family, the day for remembrance and recognition of his service has arrived.
“My uncle went on, had to go on a mission over in Europe," said Moran’s niece Dorothy Lepre. "The mission was accomplished and as they turned the plane around, they got shot down by the Nazi Germans. He went into the North Sea never to be heard from again.”
All of Moran’s family, now deceased, had to carry on without any closure after he was shot down. So, Lepre set out 15 months ago, with help from the Biloxi VA, to get a headstone for her uncle.
“I just thought it would be nice to do this for his family. They’re not here, and I figured it was time to do something. It was the right thing to do. For his memory and in honor of him, he didn’t just fight, he lost his life,” Lepre said.
A World War II veteran himself, Joseph Fletcher grew up with Moran.
“He was one of my best friends. I’ve known him since childhood," Fletcher said. "We played basketball together. We were two forwards over with D’Iberville’s basketball team. That brings back a lot of memories with me and Chester.”
Having a place to go to remember Moran’s life, Lepre said, is what makes this all worthwhile.
“There was never no headstone because there was never no remains brought back. This way, we can come out here, we can put flowers, we can put a flag on Memorial Day. Yes, so now we can do that where he never had it before," she said.
Moran was a tail gunner on a B-17 flying fortress when his plane was shot down in December of 1942. He was only 20 years old.
