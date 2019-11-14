Johnson puts pen to paper with Southern Miss

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Gulfport Admiral Blake Johnson signed with Southern Miss after a spectacular freshman year with the Jones Bobcats.
Johnson was a first-team All-MACJC performer, batting .340 with a team-leading seven home runs,11 doubles and 34 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 0-1 with four saves and a 1.64 earned run average. He pitched 11.0 innings with 17 strikeouts and allowed only four hits.
Johnson, who originally signed with Tulane before transferring to Jones, will concentrate on being a catcher for the Golden Eagles after starring as a catcher, infielder, and pitcher for the Bobcats.
“I’m excited, especially getting to focus on one position, kind of bouncing around a lot here,” Johnson told WLOX sister station, WDAM (Hattiesburg). “Hopefully it’ll help me take another step to the next level. Jones just allowed me to take a step back, kind of get myself together and move towards the right direction. I got to catch up in academics and stay on the right track for my major, as well as growing myself as a baseball and as a person.”
