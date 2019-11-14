Jimmie T. Jenkins Memorial Gym now open in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport named the refurbished gym at the Gaston Point Community Center in honor of a former city leader who worked tirelessly to make his community a better place to work and live.
Mayor Billy Hewes was there along with city and county leaders and family members for ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the Jimmie T. Jenkins Memorial Gym. Jenkins passed away last June at the age of 82, but before that he spent more than 30 years as a city and community leader in the City of Gulfport and in the Gaston Point community.
"The basketball court was outdoors, but Mr. Jenkins decided to work with his colleagues on the city council and administration and have this facility built,” said Kenneth Casey, Gulfport Ward 1 councilman. “It’s been redone, the roof, the floor, and the A/C system, and it’s a great, great, great job.”
It’s a great job done with a great name behind the building and for a great cause: a place to go and compete for the area youth.
“This is a humbling experience for us,” said Jeff Jenkins, nephew of Jimmie T. Jenkins. “Uncle Jimmie T. was proud of his community; he was a diehard Gaston Pointer.”
He was also a diehard community servant.
“He was so good to people and so generous of spirit,” Hewes said. “And like I said, you knew where you stood, but his conduct was the epitome of how we all want to be.”
Now, the gym is open and ready for use.
"It’s available now for the community, for Gulfport and also for the tournaments,” Casey added. “It’s done, it’s fine, it’s professional, so come on out and play some basketball.”
