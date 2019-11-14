Gulfport Police looking to hire, offer ride-alongs to potential recruits

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve ever thought about working in law enforcement, this may be your moment. The Gulfport Police Department is hiring, and they’re looking for candidates from a variety of backgrounds.
Like other police departments across the nation, Gulfport is struggling to bring in new recruits.
“The applications aren’t coming in like they used to," said Gulport’s new Public Information Officer Jason DuCré.
The department believes it’s the perception of police officers that is deterring people from applying.
“We know our community supports us, but I think it’s the stereotype of being a police officer that people are seeing," DuCré said.
The department is looking to hire roughly 20 new people. And they say your background doesn’t matter as much as your interest in the job.
“We have people from all walks of life. We have people who have been baristas before, truck drivers, corrections officers. You name it, we have it. We have some massage therapists who have been here. I mean, if you’re up for the challenge, we’re hiring," DuCré said.
The department wants to make sure all potential new hires are up for the challenge. So, they’re offering ride-alongs for people who are interested, to make sure they know what they’re signing up for.
“Some people see Live PD or they see Cops on tv, and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s so cool!’ They do a ride-along and see officers sit down and type reports or go to a disturbing scene. It allows you to get a good look at what goes on behind the scenes before actually committing to being a police officer.”
To apply visit: https://gulfport.munisselfservice.com/employme…/default.aspx or call the department at (228) 234-9730 or (228) 868-5900 ext. 6300
You can learn more about working for the Gulfport Police Department here: http://www.gulfport-ms.gov/police/employment.html
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.