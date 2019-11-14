Former Coast bus driver convicted for abuse, assault

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County jury found 58-year-old Antoinette Jane Raymond, of Vancleave, guilty for contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault.
On the second day of trial, the jury reached a verdict in 30 minutes on Wednesday after Raymond testified on her own behalf for her treatment of a disabled child riding her school bus in 2014 and 2015. Raymond, a former St. Martin school bus driver, claimed she wasn’t in the right frame of mind at the time of the crime.
Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Krebs delayed sentencing until he receives a pre-sentence report on Raymond that will include Raymond’s background and medical conditions. Raymond faces a total sentence of 18 months on the misdemeanor charges.
The case was investigated by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from PID investigator Lisa Edwards. The prosecution was handled by Assistant Attorney General Stan Alexander and Special Assistant Attorney General Dana Sims.
