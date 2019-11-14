Scattered, light showers linger

It is going to be cloudy, chilly and damp this evening and into tonight. We are going to see scattered, light showers on and off through sunrise, so don’t forget your umbrella or rain jacket if you’re heading out tonight. Temperatures are going to stay cool to chilly in the 40s. Temperatures are going to fall into the upper 30s and low 40s tonight.
The rain and clouds are expected to clear out by sunrise Friday morning. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with temperatures in the 50s. The weekend looks nice and dry with chilly mornings and pleasantly cool to mild afternoons.