Backstage at ‘The All Night Strut’ at Center Stage in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Center Stage takes you back in time with its latest production that opens Thursday night in Biloxi.
“The All Night Strut” is a musical celebration of the 1930s and ’40s, filled with the classic American standards you’ve grown to love, featuring some familiar WLOX faces.
The songs that take you back to the way things were during the Great Depression, World War II, and the post-war boom, weaving together the works of legendary songwriters, from Bebop to jazz and blues. It was a musical era that had it all.
WLOX's Karen Abernathy and Chet Landry are part of this talented cast.
“It can be a little stressful rushing from the news desk to the theater, but it’s fun. We love performing,” Abernathy said.
“That’s right, it is fun, and challenging at times, and it keeps us on our toes,” Landry added.
Challenging for sure, with beautiful harmonies that set the mood and energetic choreography that’s sure to keep the audience tapping their feet.
“The All Night Strut” highlights a slice of yesteryear, with something for everyone.
“People will remember these songs from the World War II era, American standards, and their children will remember them, too," said Wayne Stephens.
“That’s right. I didn’t realize how many of these songs I would know, but most of them are familiar, and people my age will love these songs," said Aaron Lindh.
Don’t miss “The All Night Strut,” running from Nov. 14 through Nov. 24 at Center State in Biloxi.
Check out the theater’s website for tickets and showtimes.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.