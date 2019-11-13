Public art project for downtown Biloxi gets boost from big check

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s public art campaign to bring murals to the downtown area got a boost Wednesday.
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation presented Biloxi Main Street with a $15,000 check to add to the city’s public art project.
Right now, five murals are on buildings around the downtown area. The murals were created by local artists.
The goal is to complete at least 10 murals a year for the next several years for a total of 40 murals within the next four years.
The artwork is designed to share Biloxi’s rich culture and heritage.
“Public art tells our story. and these murals tell the history of Biloxi. People can come and wonder what they are. They can come and get a little taste and then dig into it hopefully,” said Corey Christy with Biloxi Main Street.
The project also includes partnerships with bikes and touring programs to offer free public art tours.
