Inspiration behind ‘Pursuit of Happyness’ encourages Moss Point students to follow their dreams

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Moss Point High School got a special visit from entrepreneur and author Chris Gardner.
Gardner’s story of his rise from homelessness inspired the 2006 movie “The Pursuit of Happyness” starring Will Smith.
This year, he’s visiting 100 schools across the country, sharing lessons he learned as a child that helped him overcome life’s obstacles. It’s all part of his “Back to School - Permission to Dream” campaign.
“I ask at each and every one of the events that I’ve done thus far, if you don’t remember anything else I’ve said here thus far, remember this: Never let anyone else tell you what you can’t do. If you’ve got a dream, you’ve got to protect it, if you want something, go get it. Period," Gardner said.
His stop with Moss Point students on Wednesday was stop number 45.
“It was important to me that I not just do the West Coast or the East Coast. I have to be right here in Moss Point, Mississippi, just as important as New York City or Los Angeles," he said.
School officials said Gardner’s journey is one Moss Point students can relate to, making the visit that much more important.
“Our demographic of students come from very challenging circumstances, and to have someone to make it to the place in life as Chris Gardner, it was huge for them to be able to see that. He is a living testament of what they could be," said David Graves, the director of curriculum and instruction for the Moss Point School District.
For students, Gardner's message comes at a perfect time.
“Everybody, especially the seniors, we’re all stressing about paying senior dues and different things coming up, and trying to apply for scholarships and things of that nature, and hearing this little bit of motivation helps us keep pushing forward and striving to be the best we can be," said Moss Point High senior Sean Dubose.
It’s clear Gardner’s words did not fall on deaf ears.
“His life wasn’t filled with equal opportunity, and he still found a way to achieve his dreams, so it gives us inspiration to keep moving forward," said student Jaiden Joseph.
“I never realized 'til now that it can really be true, that no matter what road you’re on, it can lead you to success," said Charles Trusler.
Gardner also promised to write a check of $1,000 to any student who makes a perfect score on the upcoming MAAP tests.
His next stop on his tour is Thursday at Gulfport High School.
