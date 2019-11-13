Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs finally deemed an historical site

OCEAN SPRINGS. (WLOX) - The final resting place for some of Ocean Springs’ most well-known residents, the Evergreen Cemetery is finally receiving the notoriety it deserves.
Joshua Myers, whose daughter Sophia lost her battle with a rare form of cancer, worked diligently after her death to make sure that the historical integrity of the grounds was recognized.
“After Sophia passed away in 2017, I had this instinct to help protect this area where she’s at. So, with the job I do, we’ve kept up with some historical stuff. So, I thought it would be a good idea to try to protect this area, get it put on the map," Myers said.
Giving recognition to those buried at Evergreen, Myers told WLOX, helps to carry on their memory.
“You know, when I was younger I was always scared of cemeteries. I think it’s just the way people are. As I’ve gotten older, you know, it’s almost like they’re museums. They’re a piece of history that can get lost very easily. With the historical marker, I think it gives them recognition. This is a beautiful site," Myers said.
Protecting the cemetery means keeping alive the legacies of the families who helped to build Ocean Springs and South Mississippi.
“I grew up close to here, and it’s just a special place to me. These historical markers and fences and mausoleums, they’re all different, from different families. They all mean something else to different people. You just gotta watch out for it, someone has to," Myers said.
Even on a day as important as today, Myers’ desire to protect Evergreen is not unlike other families whose loved ones are interred overlooking Fort Bayou.
“You know today is Sophia’s tenth birthday. So, she’s out here, Sophia Myers, my daughter is out here. And, also Sophia Mohler. Sophia Mohler had the same thing as Sophia, and so, that makes this place even more special to me," Myers told WLOX.
The marker was purchased through a $1,500 grant from the Mississippi Gulf Coast National Heritage Area as part of nearly $160,000 in grants received from the National Park Service.
