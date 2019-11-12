Snell named to GCAA Hall of Fame

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast’s longtime golf coach Tommy Snell is being inducted into another hall of fame, and this one is a big one.
He will officially be made a member of the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame at the organization’s banquet on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.
“It’s giant,” Snell said. “You’re voted on by your peers and members of the Golf Coaches Association of America. I’m really humbled by it. You look at the list of coaches who are in there already, it’s pretty humbling experience and honor. It’s very exciting.”
Snell has been the Bulldogs’ coach since 2000 and has created a dynasty at Perk. His team won the NJCAA championship in 2018 and Gulf Coast’s Colin Troxler won the medalist at that tournament in 2017.
The Bulldogs have finished in the top six at the national tournament the last eight years and have won 11 of the last 12 NJCAA Region 23/District D titles. Snell was named PING Coach of the Year in 2008 and the Dave Williams Coach of the Year for NJCAA Division II in 2018.
“This award exemplifies is that golfers have come in and worked hard and when you have talented golfers — my very first GCCA All-American Stone Thames all the way to my last ones Brice (Wilkinson) and Jon (Hopkins) and Jake (Crosson), they make it all possible. Thinking about all of those guys who have been in there in the last 20 years, it’s why you do it. It’s why I do it, anyway, just to watch them progress. To come in and compete against each other and make each other better, when you reflect on all that, it’s really exciting. It makes me so happy for the kids. They’re all a part of this. Every one of their names is on this award.”
Prior to coming to Gulf Coast, Snell was the golf coach at St. John High School, where his team won five straight Class 2A state championships. He was a three-time Mississippi High School Activities Association Coach of the Year.
Snell is very active on the national golf scene as a United States Golf Association rules official and committeeman. He is a frequent rules official at NCAA championships and is on the NCAA Division I national championship committee. It allows him to develop contacts for his far-reaching network of college coaches that enables Gulf Coast to send its golfers to the next level.
Snell is on the Golf Coaches Association of America national championship advisory board, and he was a weekly columnist for the Sun Herald. He was a U.S Open qualifying medalist in 1980 and winner of several amateur and professional tournaments. He was inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
He attended Gulfport East High School before graduating from Sam Houston High in Arlington, Texas. Snell earned a bachelor’s degree in English from The University of Southern Miss, graduating with highest honors. He also has a master’s from William Carey.
Snell has been married to his wife, Charlotte, the Coordinator of Accreditation and Special Projects at MGCCC, for 35 years. He has four children.